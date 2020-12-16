(CNN) —

One of the best parts of the holiday season is the renewed focus on family, and while we might not be able to swap stories and memories around the dining room table this year as we have in years past, there’s a different way to connect with your family, even if you’re far apart. StoryWorth, an innovative company we’ve raved about before, is a service that emails relatives with once-a-week questions that you probably haven’t asked before, and their answers are compiled in a beautifully bound hardcover book at the end of a year — a beautiful way to keep family history and memory alive.

Of course, great services are even better when they’re on sale, and now through the end of the year, StoryWorth is offering the subscription for $10 off, making it $89 instead of $99.

And if you’re still trying to figure out what to get your grandma, this sentimental service is the perfect last-minute gift because you won’t have to worry about any shipping times. StoryWorth can start a subscription and start collecting stories whenever you’d like.

Here’s how it works: The relative replies to the prompt email with a story answering it, which — should they choose — is shared with you each week. If they’re not feeling inspired by the question, they can change it, too. At the end of a year, all their stories, memories and nuggets of wisdom are bound together into a book, which makes a great addition to your family library and ensures that memories and stories aren’t forgotten over the years.

There’s a ton of flexibility built into the process, too: The ability to opt-in to sharing it with relatives makes it a great service if you’re thinking about it for yourself as a way to chronicle your own life, or if you want to gift this to more than one person in the family (say, parents) and bind their stories in the same book, you can do that too. Multiple copies can be ordered if siblings each want a copy as well.

It’s a great way to stay connected with family members, learn about their perspectives, and allows you to get to know loved ones even better. So be sure to take advantage of this $10 off offer so you can turn your relative’s stories into a keepsake that will be passed down for generations.

