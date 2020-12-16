(CNN) —

As we continue to strive toward equality, one way to show solidarity and support across communities is by shopping from BIPOC-owned businesses — especially in a year that’s been particularly tough on our country.

There are ample brands — large and small — that have unique, top-rated, sustainable and beautiful products that’ll be worth every penny. To get you started, we curated the list below of some of our favorite gifts from BIPOC-owned brands to shop this holiday season. Whether it’s grooming products for him or home decor pieces for her, you’re sure to find something below for everyone on your gift-giving list. To make sure your gift arrives in time, be sure to check estimated shipping times — and consider expedited shipping if you’d like it to be delivered before Christmas. Looking for more gift inspo? Check out our other gift guides here.

Home gifts

Jungalow Primavera Hook Pillow by Justina Blakeney ($65; jungalow.com)

Jungalow Primavera Hook Pillow by Justina Blakeney PHOTO: Jungalow

Jungalow started as artist Justina Blakeney’s design blog, but has evolved into a brand of unique home decor. One of our favorites is this adorable wool and cotton pillow, designed to look like a vase with flowers that pop out of the pillow with tassels.

____________________________________________________________________________

Tushy Classic ($89, originally $109; hellotushy.com)

Tushy Classic PHOTO: Tushy

Turn your giftee’s bathroom into a luxurious experience with the Tushy Classic, a bidet that’ll really make a splash. This model is one of our favorite bidets because it’s less than $100, is super easy to use and it’s an attachment you just attach to the toilet seat (you can read our full review here). Honestly, maybe you should treat yourself to one too.

____________________________________________________________________________

Diaspora Co Build Your Own Trio ($36; diasporaco.com)

Diaspora Co. Build Your Own Trio PHOTO: Diaspora Co.

The right spices will seriously transform any dish in your recipe book. With picks ranging from turmeric to cumin, just choose three spices, sourced fresh from India, for a trio that’ll add some zest to your recipient’s kitchen.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ayesha Curry Home Collection Enamel Cast-Iron Skillet ($44.99; amazon.com)

Ayesha Curry Home Collection Enamel Cast-Iron Skillet PHOTO: Amazon

Ayesha Curry surely knows what she’s talking about when it comes to the kitchen, and her cookware doesn’t disappoint. This cast-iron skillet from her collection will not only look beautiful in your recipient’s home, but will also allow them to cook their favorite meal seamlessly from the stovetop to the oven.

____________________________________________________________________________

Made by Rheal Terra-Cotta Concrete Hands Catchall Holder ($16; etsy.com)

Made by Rheal Terra-Cotta Concrete Hands Catchall Holder PHOTO: Etsy

How stunning is this concrete hands catchall holder? At such an affordable price, you can gift a handcrafted piece that will make a statement on someone’s vanity and hold their most prized jewelry pieces.

____________________________________________________________________________

Aya Paper Co. Happy Holidays Card Set, 4-Pack ($15; nordstrom.com)

Aya Paper Co. Manifestation Journal, 4-Pack PHOTO: Nordstrom

Aya Paper Co is a sustainable stationary brand that has you covered on everything from aesthetic birthday and greeting cards to journals. Designed by founder SaVonne Anderson, this Happy Holidays Card Set has us excited to mail seasons greetings to the ones we can’t gather in person with this year.

____________________________________________________________________________

SoapSox Nova Unicorn Wash Mitt ($9.99; target.com)

SoapSox Nova Unicorn Wash Mitt PHOTO: Target

Parents always need to find ways to make baths a fun experience. That’s why this unicorn wash mitt by Soapsox would make a great gift for the parent that’s looking to cherish bath time with their kids without the fuss. The mitt features an interior soap pocket, finger pockets and a soft terry cloth exterior for easy use.

____________________________________________________________________________

Chop Suey Club Accordion Paper Stool ($69; chopsueyclub.com)

Chop Suey Club Accordion Paper Stool PHOTO: Chop Suey Club

This is a remarkable gift for the person always on the hunt for unique home decor. Literally utilizing the strength of paper, this stool by contemporary Chinese design boutique Chop Suey Club is sturdy enough to hold up to 660 pounds and even folds down to a book size for easy storage.

____________________________________________________________________________

BLK & Bold Rise & Grnd, Medium Roast Whole Bean ($12.99; target.com)

BLK & Bold Rise & Grnd, Medium Roast Whole Bean PHOTO: Target

Reviewers couldn’t believe how amazing this coffee tastes without even cream or sugar. The brand’s signature fair trade light-medium roast is made with notes of toffee and lemon for a sweet yet tangy flavor unlike anything you’ve tasted before.

____________________________________________________________________________

Fresh Pawz Hype Camo Dog and Cat Hoodie ($40.49; target.com)

Fresh Pawz Hype Camo Dog and Cat Hoodie PHOTO: Target

It seems like everyone got a new pet during quarantine to add some excitement to the endless days inside. Gift that person some accessories for their furry friend, like this camo pet hoodie by Fresh Pawz.

____________________________________________________________________________

Harlem Chocolate Factory Golden Brownstone Gift Set ($50; amazon.com)

Harlem Chocolate Factory Golden Brownstone Gift Set PHOTO: Amazon

These chocolate bars might just be too beautiful to eat. Featuring six individually packaged chocolate bars shaped to look like a Harlem brownstone then dusted in gold, the chocolate lover in your life will want to cherish these forever.

Beauty gifts

Scotch Porter Beard Collection ($73; scotchporter.com)

Scotch Porter Beard Collection PHOTO: Scotch Porter

Nothing beats finding beard products that suit your grooming needs. If he hasn’t discovered this Black-owned grooming company, now’s your time to introduce him. Gift this beard collection kit that has just over 2,500 5-star reviews on the brand’s site. The all-star kit features a wash, conditioner, balm and serum, all infused with biotin, for his thickest, healthiest beard yet.

____________________________________________________________________________

Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Matte Lipstick ($24; ulta.com)

Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Matte Lipstick PHOTO: Ulta

Uoma means beautiful in Igbo, a native language in Southeastern Nigera, a fitting name for a brand created to celebrate the diversity and uniqueness that exists in all of us. It’s essentially beauty for everyone. While Uoma is beloved for its Say What?! Foundation and concealer products, we particularly love this lipstick because although it’s matte, it’s the best moisturizing formula out there.

____________________________________________________________________________

Tata Harper Regenerating Exfoliating Cleanser (starting at $42; sephora.com)

Tata Harper Regenerating Exfoliating Cleanser PHOTO: Sephora

If you’re searching for a stocking stuffer for your skin care junkie, look no further than Tata Harper’s Regenerating Exfoliating Cleanser that’s created with BHA and apricot microspheres to combat uneven skin texture. Created by founders from the coast of Colombia, this brand is known for its high-performance, natural anti-aging skin care.

____________________________________________________________________________

Pat McGrath Labs Mini Flesh 5 Astral Trio ($25; sephora.com)

Pat McGrath Labs Mini Flesh 5 Astral Trio PHOTO: Sephora

Get your telescope ready for this Astral Trio set by Path McGrath. The brand never disappoints with hyperpigmented eyeshadows, lip products and highlighters which makes it no shock that this set is 100% recommended at Sephora.

____________________________________________________________________________

Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 ($15.99; target.com)

Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 PHOTO: Target

Black Girl Sunscreen is an industry-favorite for sun protection, without delivering a white cast on darker skin tones — a major pain point of many other sunscreens out there. If your giftee hasn’t tried it, sneak this body and facial sunscreen in their stocking this Christmas.

____________________________________________________________________________

Golde Golden Glow Kit ($58; golde.co)

Golde Golden Glow Kit PHOTO: Golde

Truly glowing skin requires putting in work inside and out. With this kit by Golde, your giftee will receive a turmeric superfood latte blend that supports radiant skin and the brand’s papaya face mask that gently exfoliates and is formulated to brighten your skin.

____________________________________________________________________________

KNC Beauty All-Natural Retinol-Infused Eye Mask ($25; sephora.com)

KNC Beauty All-Natural Retinol-Infused Eye Mask PHOTO: Sephora

An eye mask is 100% necessary for an at-home spa day. Gift your skin care fanatic friend this pack infused with retinol, collagen and hyaluronic acid to thoroughly combat eye puffiness. Wanting to check out more from Kristen Crawley’s trendsetting brand? We’re into the All-Natural Infused Lip Mask too.

____________________________________________________________________________

Fenty Beauty Glossy Possee Mini Gloss Bomb Set Holo’Daze Edition ($25.50, originally $36; sephora.com)

Fenty Beauty Glossy Possee Mini Glosse Bomb Set Holo'Daze Edition PHOTO: Sephora

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is one of the most well-known Black-owned beauty brands. Stash this set featuring four shades of the cult favorite Gloss Bomb lip gloss under the tree for someone you love.

____________________________________________________________________________

Baby Tress 3-in-1 Edge Styler Tool ($15; nordstrom.com)

Baby Tress 3-in-1 Edge Styler Tool PHOTO: Nordstrom

Laying your baby hairs properly takes some serious finesse. Upgrade your giftee from their current toothbrush method to this edge tool by Baby Tress. It features a comb, natural boar bristle brush and pointed tip to separate, smooth and shape your edges with ease.

____________________________________________________________________________

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Strength + Moisture Duo ($49; briogeohair.com)

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair Strength + Moisture Duo PHOTO: Briogeo

Looking for a gift for someone desperate to get healthier hair ASAP? Gift them this limited-edition duo by Black-owned hair care brand Briogeo. It features its moisture shampoo and deep conditioning mask, a weekly treatment infused with biotin to repair hair and protect it from future damage.

____________________________________________________________________________

Oui the People The Clear Way Set ($56, originally $63; ouithepeople.com)

Oui the People The Clear Way Set PHOTO: Oui The People

Karen Young started Oui the People (previously Oui Shave) on a mission to change the way people perceive beauty. First step: shaving. While the brand’s top-rated gold razor (which was one of our favorites of the year) is sold out, this set features the brand’s bikini sheet mask to nourish your bikini line and The Big Reveal, which is a PHA (poly-hydroxy acid, sister to AHA/BHA) exfoliant that prevents ingrowns and smooths skin. Your giftee will thank you endlessly for this.

____________________________________________________________________________

Sundays Wellness Gift Box of 3 Polish Colors ($56; dearsundays.com)

Sundays Wellness Gift Box of 3 Polish Colors PHOTO: Sundays

You can tell a lot about someone by their choice of nail color, shape or design. Gift this three set polish gift set by Sundays to the one who gives themselves a new mani each chance they get.

____________________________________________________________________________

Sahajan Lip Karma ($19; sahajan.com)

Sahajan Lip Karma PHOTO: Sahajan

Say hello to the best lip balm we’ve ever used. Sahajan’s Lip Karma contains castor, rapeseed and argan oil for some serious moisturization. Looking for a gift with a charitable cause? Every Lip Karma purchased gives one day of school to a girl in a developing country in partnership with Plan International’s Because I Am Initiative.

____________________________________________________________________________

Bevel Shave System Starter Kit ($89.95; target.com)

Bevel Shave System Starter Kit PHOTO: Target

Shaving for melanated skin tones requires products truly targeted to meet their skin needs. People of color oftentimes have issues with ingrowns, razor bumps and more, so shave prep and a good razor is necessary. Made specifically to treat Black skin and hair, Bevel saves the day with this five-part system to prevent irritation and razor bumps, featuring a razor with blades, brush, priming oil, shave cream and restoring balm.

____________________________________________________________________________

Mented Cosmetics Lip Gloss ($12.99; target.com)

Mented Cosmetics Lip Gloss PHOTO: Amazon

Mented Cosmetics is one of our go-to brands for supreme lip color products, but even better that it was created by two Black Harvard Business School grads. This lip gloss has a 5-star rating at Target because it delivers the right amount of shine and leaves lips feeling moisturized.

____________________________________________________________________________

Rosen Skincare Rosewater Face Dew ($15; urbanoutfitters.com)

Rosen Skincare Rosewater Face Dew PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

Dewy, glowy, radiant skin is practically everyone’s skin care goal right now. A whopping 98% of purchasers would recommend this facial spray at Urban Outfitters because it’s hydrating, refreshing and smells lovely. Formulated with rosewater and castor oil, reviewers share how it helped their acne and don’t know how they survived without it.

____________________________________________________________________________

The Lip Bar Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick ($12.99; target.com)

The Lip Bar Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick PHOTO: Target

We sincerely can’t get enough of The Lip Bar’s liquid matte lipstick, in fact we recently featured it as one of our favorite red lipsticks for the holidays. So it’s pretty self-explanatory why we think this would be a nice stocking stuffer.

____________________________________________________________________________

Pink Moon Lunar Drops Gua Sha Facial Oil ($56; pinkmoon.co)

Pink Moon Lunar Drops Gua Sha Facial Oil PHOTO: Pink Moon

Looking for a gift for that person who uses their gua sha religiously? Grab them this facial oil by Pink Moon to help the tool glide easily on their skin. Reviewers share that the oil leaves their face feeling smooth, nourished and radiant.

____________________________________________________________________________

Beauty Bakerie Face Flour Baking Powder ($24; ulta.com)

Beauty Bakerie Face Flour Baking Powder PHOTO: Ulta

Gift your person Beauty Bakerie’s Face Flour Baking Powder to set their makeup each day. It’s great because it’s available in six shades to reflect skin tone varieties and reviewers say it works well for oily skin for a soft, natural finish.

____________________________________________________________________________

Art of Sport Holiday Gift Set ($9.99; target.com)

Art of Sport Holiday Gift Set PHOTO: Target

What to get the person who never misses a workout day? For only $10, try this limited edition gift set by Art of Sport. It features an aluminum free deodorant, an activated charcoal body wash and a gym towel to leave them smelling fresh after a workout.

Fashion gifts

Twelve AM Co. So Good Fluffy Slippers ($48; amazon.com)

Twelve AM Co. So Good Fluffy Slippers PHOTO: Amazon

We will never say no to a pair of fluffy slippers as a gift. Featured as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things, this luxe and ultra soft pair has us dreaming of plopping our feet in them on a chilly day.

____________________________________________________________________________

Aurate Deco Fan Pearl Ring ($150; auratenewyork.com)

Aurate Deco Fan Pearl Ring PHOTO: Aurate

Jewelry pieces are some of our favorite gifts to give and receive during the holidays. Aurate has you covered with timeless, ethically sourced, sustainably made gold or vermeil fine jewelry. We have our eye on this statement pearl ring that’s sure to turn heads.

____________________________________________________________________________

Goodee The Goodee Hoodie ($100; goodeeworld.com)

Goodee The Goodee Hoodie PHOTO: Goodee

This hoodie was love at first sight. That’ll be your recipient’s reaction too when they unwrap this eye-catching multicolor hoodie by GOODEE, a curated marketplace of home and lifestyle products centered around thoughtful design sustainability.

____________________________________________________________________________

Brother Vellies Cloud Sock ($35; brothervellies.com)

Brother Vellies Cloud Sock PHOTO: Brother Vellies

Really though, what’s there not to love about Brother Vellies, a luxury brand founded by Aurora James? We fawn over every pair of shoes and accessories the brand launches, but these socks are next-level. Available in 19 colors, these are seriously some of the coziest socks we’ve ever tried. Bonus though: Proceeds from the lavender pair funds the brand’s mask making and food distribution initiative in Kenya.

____________________________________________________________________________

Simonett Diana Crinkle PU T-Shirt ($121.80; asos.com)

Simonett Diana Crinkle PU T-Shirt PHOTO: ASOS

Simonett is a Miami-based brand that delivers some serious fashion finds, with a focus on timeless designs. You’ve probably seen its iconic Nanu Top that sells out again and again, but getting any of its other beautiful pieces would be a great gift for sure — like this textured faux leather top.

____________________________________________________________________________

Lingua Nigra Tiny Reticulated Vermeil Circle Post Earrings ($51; etsy.com)

Lingua Nigra Tiny Reticulated Vermeil Circle Post Earring PHOTO: Etsy

Lingua Nigra is a jewelry brand inspired by nature and made from brass, silver and gold. These small circle post earrings are one of our favorites from the brand, an excellent gift for someone who adores unique, handcrafted jewelry.

____________________________________________________________________________

Savage x Fenty Savage Not Sorry Ultra Demi Unlined Lace Bra (starting at $59.95; amazon.com)

Savage x Fenty Savage Not Sorry Ultra Demi Unlined Lace Bra PHOTO: Amazon

Rihanna seemingly will stop at nothing to deliver us exciting, high-quality products. First makeup, and now with Savage X Fenty, like with this lace demi bra rated 4.8 stars. Give the gift of a new bra or some sleepwear to your loved one this holiday season.

____________________________________________________________________________

Tier Almond Oil Tier Sweatpants ($140; shoptier.nyc)

Tier Almond Oil Tier Sweatpants PHOTO: Tier

Tier NYC is a Brooklyn-based brand that has some stylish finds for your favorite streetwear fanatic. The brand is known for its high-quality pieces that’ll never go out of style, like these comfy french terry cotton, embroidered sweatpants that the brand recently introduced.

Games and sports gifts

Powerhandz Anti-Grip Basketball Weighted Training Gloves ($59.99; target.com)

Powerhandz Anti-Grip Basketball Weighted Training Gloves PHOTO: Target

For your basketball-playing loved one, a gift that’ll help them up their game is key. Check out these weighted training gloves that help improve muscle strength, hand speed and hand eye coordination when it’s time to play without the gloves.

____________________________________________________________________________

Cards for All People Black Card Revoked Game ($15.99; target.com)

Cards for All People Black Card Revoked Game PHOTO: Target

Black Card Revoked is the ultimate game for your family’s (quarantine-friendly) holiday celebration. This pop culture trivia game will have your loved ones laughing for hours, creating memories for years to come.

____________________________________________________________________________

World of EPI Fresh Dolls — Lexi ($19.21; amazon.com)

World of EPI Fresh Dolls — Lexi PHOTO: Amazon

We know how important it is for kids to see themselves in the toys they play with and in the shows they watch. That’s why World of EPI created a line of diverse dolls to represent women all across the world. Make your little one’s Christmas morning by picking this doll up from under the tree.