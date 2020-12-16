(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on the Nespresso VertuoPlus, a discounted Apple Watch SE and savings on toys by Melissa & Doug. All that and more, below.

Melissa & Doug PHOTO: Amazon

Parents and kids agree that Melissa & Doug toys are top notch gifts, and for one day only, you can save on a slew of them at Amazon. There are art projects for crafty kids, cardboard and wooden blocks and puzzles, activity books, costumes and more, so any kind of play is possible. Just be sure to pick up the toy of your choice before it sells out.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker PHOTO: Williams Sonoma

Our overall winner for best single-serve coffee maker, the Breville-Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker is down to just $125.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond — one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for this particular machine. It uses pods that deliver both delicious espresso and “regular” coffee and could simply not be beat for its convenience. It’s simple to set up, intuitive to use and looks sleek on the counter. Plus, thanks to a detached 60-ounce water reservoir, you don’t have to refill it with each use.

Apple Watch SE

If you’ve been admiring the new Apple Watch SE from afar, now’s your chance to get one on your wrist for less. The latest Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS model in Space Gray is down to its lowest price of $249.99 at Amazon. While the watch is currently out of stock until December 31, you can still snag it at this sale price today.

The Container Store PHOTO: The Container Store

Get organized at The Container Store’s Elfa sale, where you can save 30% on a top-rated custom shelving and drawer system for any room in your house. It’s the ideal opportunity to redo a closet, get your garage storage in order or upgrade a kitchen pantry. The retailer’s design team is waiting to help you make it happen, or shop individual components and systems that you can set up yourself.

Anker PHOTO: Amazon

Anker is a name you should know when it comes to affordable charging accessories, and for one day only at Amazon, a slew of them are significantly marked down. Pick up a new portable charger, car charger, cables, power strips and more, almost all for under $40.

More deals to shop

