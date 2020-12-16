Pakistan toughens rape law after outcry over attacks

Pakistan introduced a rape law on Tuesday that will create special courts to try cases within four months, after protests over the gang rape of a woman whose car ran out of fuel.

The presidential decree also provides for anti-rape cells to provide medical examinations within six hours of a complaint being made and creates a national sex offender registry.

"The ordinance will help expedite cases of sexual abuse against women and children. Special courts will be set up across the country to expedite trials and cases of rape suspects as soon as possible," President Arif Alvi said on Twitter.

"A register of perpetrators of rape will be prepared at the national level. The ordinance prohibits the identification of rape victims and makes it a punishable offense," he added.

Pakistan has been debating harsher punishments for sex offenses following public indignation over high-profile cases, including the September rape of a woman beside a major road who had been driving with her two children.

Read More