(CNN) Joe Biden has had enough.

After weeks of measuring his words to avoid worsening a political inferno as President Donald Trump tried to steal his election win, Biden made clear on Monday that it's time to move on . Hours after the Electoral College confirmed that he will serve as the 46th president, Biden made his most forceful attempt yet to create the symbolism of a peaceful transfer of power.

"The integrity of our elections remains intact. Now it is time to turn the page as we've done throughout our history. To unite, to heal," Biden said.

It was a speech that signaled to the people of the United States and the rest of the world that the most disorienting post-election period in modern election history is over. In it was a message to Trump that efforts to discredit the election have failed, and a finger wag at Republicans still cowering before the outgoing President. Biden's comments were also a necessary display of authority and leadership from a man who will take office at the height of crisis.

None of this can make Trump admit he lost. But as Biden said: "The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame."

California electors on Monday put Biden over the winning threshold of 270 electoral votes.