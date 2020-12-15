Fake 'decoy' eggs are being used to track turtle poaching

Photos: Meet the sea turtles: The ocean wonders that wander the oceans

Olive ridley turtle -- Sea turtle populations around the world are under increasing threat from factors such as coastal development, overfishing and bycatch (when turtles are caught unintentionally during fishing for other species). The olive ridley -- the most abundant sea turtle species -- is also at risk of wildlife crime, with its eggs smuggled to cities where they are eaten as a delicacy in restaurants and bars.