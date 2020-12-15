Fake 'decoy' eggs are being used to track turtle poaching

Meet the sea turtles: The ocean wonders that wander the oceans
Olive ridley turtle -- Sea turtle populations around the world are under increasing threat from factors such as coastal development, overfishing and bycatch (when turtles are caught unintentionally during fishing for other species). The olive ridley -- the most abundant sea turtle species -- is also at risk of wildlife crime, with its eggs smuggled to cities where they are eaten as a delicacy in restaurants and bars.
Olive ridley turtle -- When they are ready to lay their eggs, they descend upon the shore to dig deep chambers in the sand where they bury a clutch of often more than 100. This makes them an easy target for poachers.
Olive ridley turtle -- Paso Pacifico, a conservation organization working in Central America, estimates that poachers in the region destroy more than 90% of sea turtle nests to sell the eggs into the illegal wildlife trade. To trace trafficking routes, it developed decoy eggs with a GPS system that can be placed in real nests to fool poachers.
Olive ridley turtle -- The decoy eggs can be used to strengthen law enforcement, helping to combat trafficking and protect sea turtle populations.
