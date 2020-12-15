Will bad weather hinder vaccine deliveries on the East Coast?

(CNN) Shipping giants FedEx and UPS may have to make alternative plans to ship the new Covid-19 vaccine in areas that are expected to be affected by a major winter storm this week.

The first public deliveries of the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech, took place Monday in every state, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico. Officials expect to ship 2.9 million doses in the coming days.

The storm is expected to develop on Tuesday and impact the eastern United States on Wednesday and early Thursday. People from southwestern Virginia to Massachusetts are under a winter storm watch. The heaviest snow totals are expected from Pennsylvania to southern New England, including New York City, where more than a foot of snow is possible.

Travel could be very difficult or even impossible in some of the areas that the storm will hit, the National Weather Service said.

FedEx spokeswoman Shannon Davis wrote in an email that as of Monday, the company didn't expect any "significant impact" to service.

