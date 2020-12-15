Santa and Mrs. Claus mingled with dozens of kids in a Georgia town. Then the pair tested positive for Covid

(CNN) Dozens of children spent time with Santa and Mrs. Claus during an annual Christmas tradition in a Georgia town.

Now officials in Ludowici, Georgia, must grapple with an unsettling aftermath: the guests of honor tested positive for Covid-19 after the event on December 10.

"It has now been brought to the attention of the Chamber of Commerce, as well as my office, that after the event both 'Santa' and 'Mrs. Claus' were tested for the Covid-19 virus and both received positive test results," Robert Parker, Chairman of Long County Commissioners, said in a news release . "They were not displaying any symptoms at the time of the event."

After participating in the Long County Chamber of Commerce parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus were also at a "well attended" tree lighting and an event where an estimated 50 children took a photo with Santa.

In the same news release, Parker offered a mixed message, saying that the incident was both a "cause for concern" and that he did "not feel this incident is cause for panic." He said that both of his children were part of the estimated number that had taken their photo with Santa.

