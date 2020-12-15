This mother makes sure Santa sends reassuring notes to children who can't celebrate Christmas on December 25

(CNN) Families everywhere are set for the most wonderful time of the year. But in some households, Mom or Dad can't be around for Christmas Eve. Maybe they work in health care, or perhaps they're deployed in the military.

Families like these will sometimes celebrate Christmas on a different day so everyone can be together. And Texas mom Stephanie Davisson is making sure kids in those houses get the memo: Santa Claus will still show up on time for their Christmas.

Santa's not skipping this house

It started two years ago when Davisson's husband, Brent, was deployed with the Army. The couple moved Christmas to a date when he would be home. But their two sons were concerned; would Santa know?

With a little Christmas magic, Stephanie made a letter appear. It came from the Jolly Old Elf himself at the North Pole promising to show up for the family's Christmas.

Read More