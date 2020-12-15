(CNN) The first Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines are here, but it's not just doctors and nurses who are getting them first.

And Miller isn't the only one. As hospitals around the US receive the first shipments of the vaccine, some housekeepers are finding themselves at the top of the list.

On Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend the vaccine for people ages 16 and older. That came after the US Food and Drug Administration had authorized the vaccine for emergency use on Friday.

This CDC advisory group had previously recommended that health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities should be the first to receive a vaccine after emergency use authorization. The first shipments of the vaccine, which began Monday, have been limited, so states are prioritizing vaccine recipients.

Domestic workers among those hit hardest by pandemic

Across the country, domestic workers are facing the impossible choice of either going to work or keeping their families healthy.

Domestic workers often don't receive the same labor protections that are extended to other workers, Ai-Jen Poo, executive director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, told CNN

Across the board, housekeepers are among the most vulnerable workers in the pandemic. An estimated 65% of domestic workers, who mostly consist of women of color and immigrants, don't have health insurance. And 60% spend more than half their income on rent or mortgage payments, according to a 2017 survey from the National Domestic Workers Alliance . An overwhelming majority of them do not have paid sick days or paid time off.