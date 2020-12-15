Utah university board votes to drop 'Dixie' from name after recent grads worried it affected job prospects

(CNN) Dixie State University in Utah is considering a name change after a recent study found the school's name had negative connotations and affected students and alumni looking for job opportunities outside the state.

The university board of trustees voted to recommend an institutional name change to the Utah Board of Higher Education on Monday, following a university-commissioned study that examined the positive and negative impacts of continuing to include Dixie in the university's name, according to the university

The study conducted this summer by the consulting firm Cicero Group showed that 22% of the university's recent graduates looking for jobs outside of Utah have had a potential employer express concern about the word "Dixie" on their resume.

The study also found the name Dixie hindered the university in other areas, including recruitment of faculty and staff and building partnerships.

"Preparing students for the careers of their dreams is at the very core of the university's mission, so it's crucial that a DSU education gives graduates a competitive advantage rather than present an obstacle they must overcome," said University President Richard B. Williams.

Read More