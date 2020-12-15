YouTuber Jake Paul offers UFC fighter Conor McGregor $50 million to box him

(CNN) YouTuber Jake Paul is trying to capitalize on his initial success in the boxing ring by challenging former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Channeling his inner-McGregor in a profane, insulting rant posted on social media , Paul publicly challenged McGregor and offered him $50 million to fight in a boxing match.

"My team sent you a $50 million dollar offer this morning," Paul said in the video. "$50 million cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight offer you've ever been offered. But you're scared to fight me, Conor! ... You're 0-1 as a boxer. I'm 2-0 as a boxer."

McGregor has fought one boxing match before, losing in the 10th round to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017.

Representatives for McGregor and the UFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.