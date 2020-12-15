The Atlanta Braves want to help preserve the native Cherokee language

(CNN) Professional sports teams have long been scrutinized for their use of Native American culture and imagery. In response to renewed discussions about these issues, the Atlanta Braves are launching a new effort to help preserve the native Cherokee language.

The Braves organization designed the t-shirt with the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians (EBCI). A portion of the proceeds from each of the $30 shirts will benefit the New Kituwah Academy and the Cherokee Speakers Council, said Laura Blythe, program director for the Cherokee Historical Association and member of the ball club's 3-person cultural committee, in an interview with CNN.

"I want to sell as many as we can because the proceeds go back to something that we hold very dear," Blythe told CNN. "There are so many Native tribes that have been completely wiped out, that have lost their languages, and that is one of the key factors that make you an indigenous tribe."

Blythe says she wants more people to be aware of the existence of Syllabary.