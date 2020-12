Ann Reinking, Broadway star who played Roxie Hart in 'Chicago,' dies at 71

Photos: Broadway star Ann Reinking Ann Reinking appears in the 1979 film "All That Jazz." The Bob Fosse biopic won several Academy Awards and was nominated for best picture. Hide Caption 1 of 17

Photos: Broadway star Ann Reinking Reinking poses for a portrait after a Broadway performance in 1974. Reinking became known for her dancing on Broadway. Hide Caption 2 of 17

Photos: Broadway star Ann Reinking Reinking and Joel Grey leave Sardi's restaurant in New York after receiving Tony Award nominations for 1975's "Goodtime Charley." Hide Caption 3 of 17

Photos: Broadway star Ann Reinking Reinking, far right, sings during the Broadway musical "Over Here!" Hide Caption 4 of 17

Photos: Broadway star Ann Reinking Reinking is photographed in 1977. Hide Caption 5 of 17

Photos: Broadway star Ann Reinking Reinking made her film debut in 1978's "Movie Movie." Hide Caption 6 of 17

Photos: Broadway star Ann Reinking Reinking appears in the 1978 film "All That Jazz." Hide Caption 7 of 17

Photos: Broadway star Ann Reinking Reinking talks to former first lady Jackie Onassis circa 1979. Hide Caption 8 of 17