A 2-year-old was abandoned at a Goodwill with a note and a bag of clothes

(CNN) One suspect is in custody after a 2-year-old boy was dropped off at a Southaven, Mississippi, Goodwill store with nothing but a bag of clothes and a note, authorities said.

A bystander called the police on Monday morning to report that a man wearing black jogging pants and a black cowboy hat had dropped off a young boy at a Goodwill store and left, according to a Facebook post from Southaven Police Chief Macon Moore.

The child was too young to give his name or the names of his parents, according to Moore.

Nearby surveillance video captured images of both a male and female associated with the child and the vehicle they were driving when the child was abandoned, according to the social media post.

Moore did not disclose any further information about the charges or the suspect, as it is an ongoing investigation.

