A-Lim Kim mounts incredible comeback to win the US Women's Open and clinch her first major

(CNN) South Korea's A-Lim Kim staged an incredible final-round comeback to win the U.S. Women's Open in Houston, Texas, and claim her first major title.

The world No. 94 made birdie on each of her final three holes to earn the victory by a single shot from compatriot and world No. 1 Ko Jin-young and the USA's Amy Olson.

Remarkably, this was Kim's first appearance at the U.S. Women's Open and only her third professional title.

The 25-year-old started the final round five shots behind leader Hinako Shibuno but eventually finished two shots clear of the Japanese, who had two bogeys on the front nine to squander her lead early on.

The final round had to be completed on Monday after rain stopped play on Sunday.

Read More