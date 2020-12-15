(CNN) Hungary's parliament has voted to redefine the concept of "family" in the country's constitution, a move that will effectively bar same sex couples from adopting children. The move has been met with outcry from human rights groups and LGBTQ advocates.

The country's politicians approved the bill on Tuesday. The new law defines marriage as between a man and a woman and asserts that the "foundation of the family is marriage and the parent-child relationship. The mother is a woman, the father is a man."

As a rule, only a married couple in Hungary can adopt, with some exceptions made for single people, which would have previously been the pathway for a same sex couple.

Rights groups have decried the new law. "This is a dark day for Hungary's LGBTQ community and a dark day for human rights," said David Vig, director of Amnesty Hungary.

"These discriminatory, homophobic and transphobic new laws -- rushed through under the cover of the coronavirus pandemic -- are just the latest attack on LGBTQ people by Hungarian authorities," Vig added.

