It’s been quite a year for most of us, and you may want to splash out for something really special for the person who has been there for you during all the ups and downs of 2020.

Before you spend the big bucks on a tablet that may end up gathering dust, peruse our list of gifts we think they’ll treasure forever — because while everyone loves a gift card, a present thoughtfully picked with them in mind means so much more. Looking for gifts that don’t carry such a big price tag? Check out all our other gift guides here, and take a look at our tips for ensuring your gift arrives on time too. At this point in the month, you’ll want to check shipping times and perhaps consider expedited shipping as well.

For the jewelry lover

Verlas Captivating Necklace (starting at $725; verlas.com)

With 11 stunning diamonds — you can pick the carat weight — hanging from an 18-inch long adjustable chain, this necklace will bring a sparkle to her eye. Customize the metal with your choice of white, yellow or rose gold to make it uniquely hers.

Catbird Equinox Rose Cut Diamond Earring ($990; catbirdnyc.com)

If she loves the vintage look, these classic diamond ear danglers are the perfect pick. These sparklers are the ideal complement to a polished everyday look.

Verlas Wide Starlit Sky Band (starting at $815; verlas.com)

She won’t expect this gorgeous piece! Diamonds sprinkled flush across a thick, satin finish gold band — in white, yellow and rose — make this a unique and special ring. You can personalize it even further by engraving a message on the inside.

Catbird Emerald Diamond Twinkle Necklace ($730; catbirdnyc.com)

This bestselling necklace has it all — diamonds and emeralds dangling from gold — and the 16-inch chain lets the gemstones sit perfectly at the collar bone. We promise they’ll love it!

Natural Diamonds By The Yard ($980; withclarity.com)

A spin on the classic diamond necklace, we love this diamond-by-the-yard style, which is dotted with nine bezel diamonds of your choosing and is available on an 18-inch chain of either gold or silver.

For the fashion and beauty lover

Christian Louboutin Eloise Pointed Toe Bootie ($995; nordstrom.com)

It’s bootie season, so send her out in designer style in these luxe Louboutin booties, available in black or leopard print.

Canada Goose MacMillan’ Slim Fit Hooded Parka ($895; nordstrom.com)

With the coldest winter days looming, he’ll love bundling up in a stylish down-filled coat that’s temperature-rated for below-zero weather. Shop for this now, as Canada Goose sells out quickly around the holidays!

Off-White Mini Jitney 0.7 Rent Money Leather Crossbody Bag ($860; nordstrom.com)

Everyone knows someone obsessed with bags, and this chic Off-White crossbody bag is the perfect hands-free look going into 2021.

Dyson Airwrap Styler ($549; dyson.com, nordstrom.com and sephora.com)

This award-winning air styler from Dyson was the most awarded beauty tool in 2019, and for good reason. It works with all hair types to curl, straighten and give amazing volume, without damaging hair.

If you’d like to spend a little bit less, we can’t say enough good things about the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399; dyson.com, nordstrom.com and sephora.com).

NuFace Trinity Complete Facial Toning Kit ($499; amazon.com and dermstore.com)

An editor and celebrity favorite, the NuFace promises to lift and tighten skin, as well as improve texture, through the power of a stimulating microcurrent. One self-described “skeptic” wrote in a 5-star review, “Been using it for the past 40 days and I can clearly see differences in my wrinkles.” Looking to spend a little less? The NuFace Mini ($153, originally $180; nordstrom.com), which we’ve tried ourselves, works like a dream too.

For the active tech enthusiast

Echelon Limited Edition Connect EX-1 LE (starting at $839.98, originally $999.99; echelonfit.com)

Those bands and hand weights might not be cutting it for your regular at-home workouts. One efficient way to get fit at home is with a smart bike, and in our review we deemed the Echelon “a solid investment for your home workout experience.” For the price, “You get loads of classes, a quality screen to stream classes on and a topline workout bike.”

Apple Watch Series 6 ($469, originally $499; amazon.com)

If they don’t own one already, an Apple Watch would be the perfect gift for the person who’s always on their iPhone. We tested the brand-new Apple Watch Series 6 and can confirm it’s great for anyone looking to improve their overall health and stay connected.

GoPro MAX Camera ($449.99, originally $500; rei.com)

If your active person loves to vlog, or just wants to watch back footage of their outdoor adventures, now’s the time to hook them up with a GoPro. Known for unbreakable stabilization, this camera makes it easy to download and edit your footage in the GoPro app.

For the foodie

Global 10-Piece Takashi Knife Block Set ($899.95, originally $1,200; surlatable.com)

This chef-favorite brand’s block set is packed with knives that are super lightweight and extremely sharp, with a dimple pattern to make gripping easier. Perfect for the burgeoning home chef!

Breville Barista Touch Espresso Maker ($899.95, originally $1,500; amazon.com)

2020 has been the year of upgrading lots of kitchen equipment, and creating an at-home espresso bar feels like the perfect finishing touch. Let them unleash their inner barista with this high-quality espresso maker.

Le Creuset Noel 6.75-Quart Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven with Lid ($319.95, originally $399.95; amazon.com)

’Tis the season for festive cookware! Surprise your serious foodie with a gorgeous holiday-themed Dutch oven that will keep them cooking up delicious meals all year long.