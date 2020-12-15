(CNN) —

Whether you have the massive iPhone 12 Pro Max, opted for a modest-sized iPhone 12 or are sticking with an older model there are quite literally thousands of accessories to pair with your device. Same goes if you’re shopping for someone who has an iPhone – new or old.

And as we do, we’ve been testing and hunting down the best accessories for your iPhone. We went beyond an Apple Watch SE to pair with your phone or even a funky case to spice up your life. From accessories that add in durability to even some that add in some extra visual chops here are the best access to gift to an iPhone owner – even if that “owner” is you.

Anker Nano iPhone Charger 20-watt ($16.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

You really can’t just the tiny Nano wall plug by its size. It opts for a modern USB-C port and can push out 20-watts of power to charge your device in record time.

The Child Cup PopGrip ($15; popsockets.com)

The Child Cup PopGrip PHOTO: PopSockets

Show off your Mandalorian pride with this cute PopGrip. It gives you an extra hold on your iPhone so you won’t drop it.

Prop Tart ($9.99; smartish.com)

Prop Tart

Another option for adding a nice grip to your phone is a Prop Tart from Smartish. It pops out easily for holding and you can use it as a kickstand to prop your phone up while watching videos or for hands-free FaceTimes.

Custom Photo Case ($55; casetify.com)

Custom Photo Case PHOTO: Casetify

Customize this phone case for a super personal gift. Add photos of friends and family to carry with you wherever you and your device go.

Figura Series Case for iPhone 12 & 12 Pro ($37.46, originally $49.95; otterbox.com)

Figura Series Case for iPhone 12 & 12 Pro PHOTO: Otterbox

This case is designed with MagSafe in mind and enables the magnetic wireless charging expereince. The fun tie-dye pattern on the back adds a trendy touch.

Beats Flex Wireless Headphones ($49.88; amazon.com)

Beats Flex Wireless Headphones PHOTO: Amazon

Beats Flex are under $50 but deliver fast pairing, a comfortable neckband design and vibrant audio experience. These deliver great sound without the burden of wires.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case(Starting at $129.99, originally $159.99; bhphotovideo.com)

AirPods weren’t the first true wireless earbuds on the scene, but they’ve certainly become the most popular and ubiquitous. The entry-level AirPods with Charging Case or AirPods with Wireless Charging Case keep the classic design with fast pairing and sold sound. AirPods Pro takes the experience to a whole new level with active noise cancellation, faster pairing, a transparency mode and the addition of silicone ear tips.

PowerBeats Pro ($169.95, originally $249.95; amazon.com)

PowerBeats Pro PHOTO: Amazon

Our pick for best earbuds for working out the PowerBeats Pro are true wireless earbuds that will get you through your toughest sweat sessions.

Base Station Pro ($199.95; nomadgoods.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Looking to charge multiple devices? Look no further than the Base Station Pro. Charge up to three devices at once (think two iPhones and your AirPods case) in one spot. Better yet, you can place the Qi-enabled devices anywhere on the top pad.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ($278, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Sony WH-1000XM4 PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

These Sony headphones are our top pick for best over ear and ANC headphones. The noise cancellation is best in class and you won’t have to worry about charging with 30 hours of battery life.

PhoneSoap Wireless ($99.95; phonesoap.com)

PhoneSoap Wireless PHOTO: PhoneSoap

Keep your iPhone as clean as can be with a UV sanitizer. It kills germs and bacteria on your phone while providing a wireless charge: we’d call that a win-win.

Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe ($39.99; belkin.com)

Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe PHOTO: Belkin

This car mount will keep your iPhone 12 charging safely and in view when using GPS apps. It clips into your vents for easy accessibility.

Elago Apple Watch Stand ($14.99; amazon.com)

Elago Apple Watch Stand PHOTO: Amazon

The Apple Watch is a great accessory for your iPhone, so while it’s not in use lay it in this stand for a vintage vibe. Just remember a charger is not included here.

Emart 10 inch Selfie Ring Light ($31.99; amazon.com)

Emart 10-inch Selfie Ring Light PHOTO: Amazon

Whether you’re the next TikTok star or just looking to up your selfie game a ring light is a perfect purchase to pair with your iPhone. This is our top pick for a ring light as well.

Powerstation Plus XL Wireless with PD ($59.95, originally $99.95; zagg.com)

Powerstation Plus XL Wireless with PD PHOTO: Zagg

Never run out of battery while on the go. It has an 8,000mAh battery with the ability to wirelessly charge and use the built-in lightning cable to juice up a device.

Amplify Glass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 & 12 Pro ($37.46, originally $49.95; otterbox.com)

Amplify Glass Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 & 12 Pro PHOTO: Otterbox

This screen protector not only provides a buffer between your screen and scratches but also provides protection against germs and bacteria with an antimicrobial coating.

Glass Elite Anti-Glare+ ($44.99; zagg.com)

Glass Elite Anti-Glare+ PHOTO: Zagg

This screen protector has a matte finish to reduce glare when using your phone out in direct sunlight.

Anker PowerCore 13000 ($39.99; amazon.com)

Anker PowerCore 13000 PHOTO: Amazon

Our choice for best portable charger offers a 13,000mAh battery which will fully charge an iPhone 11 two and a half times.

Fitbit Sense ($278.95, originally $329.95; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Jason Cipriani/CNN

This smartwatch will track your fitness and activity, is compatible with other Alexa devices and monitors your heart rate. It also offers a long battery life so you’re always able to track your stats.

Anker iPhone Charging Cable ($19.99; amazon.com)

Anker iPhone Charging Cable PHOTO: Amazon

Anker designed this charging cable to be durable and efficient. It’s 6 feet long to give some slack while you charge.

Apple Leather Case with MagSafe ($59; amazon.com)

Apple Leather Case with MagSafe PHOTO: Amazon

We love leather for a sleek look and this case from Apple is no exception. It’s great if you’re going for a minimalistic but professional vibe.

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe ($49; amazon.com)

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe PHOTO: Amazon

A simple but protective option, this silicone case is soft to the touch and highlights the best features of your phone.

Apple Watch Series 6 ($349.99, originally $399; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Use the Apple Watch to track your workouts, answer messages and take calls and with the series 6, use it to monitor your blood oxygen levels.

TwelveSouth AirFly Pro ($47.40, originally $54.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: TwelveSouth

When traveling picks up again the AirFly Pro can make using your wireless headphones on the plane a breeze. It reduces your wire clutter and has a battery life of over 16 hours so you’re set for long trips.