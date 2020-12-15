(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on Ninja appliances, discounted Marmot outerwear and savings on factory reconditioned Samsung TVs. All that and more below.

Marmot PHOTO: Marmot

A winter storm is poised to hit the East Coast, but even if you’re not preparing for snow, you could probably still use some of this discounted cold-weather gear from Marmot. Seven styles, including three puffers for women and a vest and jacket for men, are up to 70% off. Just be sure to snag these sale items before they sell out — and the frigid weather hits.

Samsung TVs PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re planning some serious binge-watching over the holidays, snag a new Samsung TV today in preparation. More than a dozen factory-reconditioned models, including QLED smart TVs, are marked down for one day only at Woot!, meaning you can score your new screen for as low as $220.

Ninja PHOTO: Ninja

Still looking for a gift for the amateur chef in your life? Consider any of these Ninja appliances, now marked down at Amazon. A few air fryers, indoor grills, a toaster oven and a blender are all up for grabs for less, and each is sure to amp up any meal preparation.

Bonobos PHOTO: Bonobos

Stylish guys will appreciate anything from this 20% off sitewide sale at Bonobos. Use code HOLIYAY20 to apply the savings to everything in your cart (excluding final sale items), and shop cozy flannels, cool chinos, sweaters and more for the season. Plus, if you order by tomorrow, your items are guaranteed to arrive in time to place them under the tree.

Coffee and espresso makers at Target PHOTO: Target

Sip on some savings with these one-day deals on a range of coffee and espresso makers at Target. Top brands like Keurig, Nespresso, Mr. Coffee, Delonghi and more are marked down, as well as single-cup and drip machines. Not to mention, any would make a great gift for the caffeine fiend in your life.

More deals to shop

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.