A prominent North Korean defector has vowed to continue sending messages to his homeland -- at the risk of going to prison -- after South Korea banned the launching of propaganda leaflets into North Korea.

The ban, passed by the South Korean parliament on Monday, drew criticism from rights activists. For decades, defectors and other campaigners in South Korea have sent anti-North Korean leaflets over the tightly guarded border, usually by balloon or in bottles on border rivers. They also send food, medicine, money, mini radios and USB sticks containing South Korean news and dramas.

Park Sang-hak, a defector who has already been stripped of a license for his leaflet-launching group and faces a prosecution investigation, said he would not give up his 15-year campaign.

"I'll keep sending leaflets to tell the truth because North Koreans have the right to know," he told Reuters. "I'm not afraid of being jailed."

Isolated North Korea has long denounced the practice and recently stepped up its condemnation of it, to the alarm of a South Korean government intent on improving ties on the divided peninsula.

