Japanese 'Twitter killer' sentenced to death for murders of nine people

Tokyo (CNN) A Japanese man dubbed the "Twitter killer" who pleaded guilty to killing nine people in a high-profile mass murder case in 2017 was sentenced to death on Tuesday, the Tokyo District Court Tachikawa branch confirmed to CNN.

Takahiro Shiraishi, 30, was convicted of murdering, raping, dismembering, and storing the nine victims' bodies in his apartment in Zama, Kanagawa prefecture, on the outskirts of Tokyo, the court said.

Shiraishi was arrested in October 2017 after police searched his home to investigate the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman who had posted suicidal notes on social media, including Twitter.

Policemen prepare for inspection in front of an apartment in Zama, Kanagawa prefecture, on November 2, 2017, where police found nine dismembered corpses.

Three cooler boxes and five containers were found in Shiraishi's room, containing human heads and bones with the flesh scraped off, according to TV Asahi, citing police sources.

The nine victims -- eight women and one man -- were aged between 15 and 26, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK and CNN affiliate TV Asahi, which both cited court proceedings.

Read More