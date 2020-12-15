Cyclone Yasa: Powerful storm heads for Fiji with hurricane-force winds

(CNN) A powerful storm is barreling down on Fiji, bringing hurricane-force winds to the Pacific island nation.

Tropical Cyclone Yasa has rapidly strengthened over the past 24 hours from a Category 1 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale to a high-end Category 4. Winds have increased from 130 kilometer per hour to 250 kph (80-155 miles per hour) and the storm is just shy of Category 5 strength.

On the scale used by Australia, Fiji and other countries in the South Pacific, which is slightly lower than Saffir-Simpson, Yasa is already classed as a Category 5.

Yasa may strengthen more over the next 12 hours, before weakening slightly as it approaches Fiji in about 36 hours. Even so, the storm is still expected to be extremely strong when it reaches the country on Thursday night local time (Thursday morning ET).

In addition to winds over 200 kph (125 mph), the storm will also bring over 250 mm (10 inches) of rainfall, which can trigger flooding and landslides. The extreme intensity of the storm will lead to very rough seas and storm surge capable of flooding low-lying coastal communities.