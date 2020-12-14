Kentucky authorities investigating attack at a menorah-lighting

(CNN) Law enforcement officials in Kentucky are investigating a possible anti-Semitic assault, after witnesses claim someone grabbed a Jewish man and dragged him with their car at a menorah lighting ceremony.

Officers were dispatched to the Chabad House/Jewish Student Center near the University of Kentucky, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Brenna Angel, a spokeswoman for the Lexington Police Department, told CNN.

The victim, who remains unnamed, told police that he was standing on the curb during the lighting of the menorah when a driver in a dark-colored SUV pulled up next to him.

The victim told police that words were exchanged between the two, including possible anti-Semitic statements by the driver, when the driver grabbed the victim's arm and accelerated the vehicle, dragging him, Angel said.

When the driver let go, the victim fell and struck his head on the pavement. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Angel.

