Protesters ripped and set fire to BLM signs at two DC churches

(CNN) Members of two historic Black churches in Washington, DC, woke up Sunday morning to a disconcerting scene: Protesters attending a pro-Trump rally the night before had torn down their Black Lives Matter signs and set them on fire.

The incident, which took place the night before, was captured on video and has been shared widely through social media.

"For me it was reminiscent of cross burnings," wrote the Rev. Dr. Ianther M. Mills , senior pastor at Asbury United Methodist Church, one of the churches affected. "Seeing this act on video made me both indignant and determined to fight the evil that has reared its ugly head. We had been so confident that no one would ever vandalize the church, but it has happened."

Less than a mile away from Asbury, protesters did the same thing at the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church -- burning their Black Lives Matter sign as well.

"We have not been distracted by signs, sounds, or fury for nearly two centuries. We worship. We liberate. We serve," wrote William H. Lamar IV, pastor of the church, on Twitter.