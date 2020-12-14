A company is offering football fans a chance to win $500 while eating and watching football

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) Football fans, get ready to win a dream job like no other.

Pickwise, a sports betting site, is offering three fans a chance to become the company's NFL Game Day Guru.

The lucky winners will get $500 in cash, get $100 worth of food delivery vouchers and a chance to pick a chair of their choice that they get to keep -- all delivered to their door to become an "official festive game day experience tester."

"We want to give fans the chance to remember what it's like to have the best seat in the house, so we've decided to open up a vacancy that gives some joy back to those selected, but also helps fellow football fans determine the best game day experience," a Pickwise spokesperson said in a statement.

"We're looking to bring on board food and football fanatics that live and breathe that big game atmosphere at home, and that big game food, whether it's their team playing or not! No previous experience is required, we just want someone who is passionate about food, football and a little bit of Christmas."

Read More