Simone Williams breaks Guinness World Record for largest afro

(CNN) Simone Williams' hair-raising experience, nine years in the making, has earned her quite a distinction.

The 32-year-old Brooklyn fashion designer has just broken the Guinness World Record for largest afro (female) -- with voluminous locks that reach over 8 inches tall and nearly 9 inches wide. Her afro is 4 feet and 10 inches in circumference.

Williams says that her hair has always attracted a lot of attention.

"When my hair is fully styled and big and voluminous I get a lot of stares, a lot of comments, lots of compliments," Williams told Guinness in its news release . "I want to think that everything is positive, but there are some people who stare like they have no idea what's going on or what they're looking at."

These comments were part of what inspired her to go after the record. She told Guinness that she was also inspired by Aevin Dugas, another American who previously held the world record for eight years.

