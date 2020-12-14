California has appointed its first ever Muslim chaplain to the state legislature

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning. (add the hyperlink)

(CNN) A Muslim man has made history after becoming the first Muslim chaplain appointed to the California Legislature.

Imam Mohammad Yasir Khan was appointed by Anthony Rendon, speaker of the California State Assembly, on December 7 as the assembly chaplain for the 2021-22 session, according to a news release.

"Imam Yasir Khan represents California's growing diversity in all the best ways," Rendon said in a statement.

"I've seen the growth of the Islamic community in my own district and have become close to both religious and civic leaders. Like them, Khan shows a strong desire to contribute to the spiritual and civic vitality of California. He has already done so in many ways."

Khan has served as a chaplain at his local county jails, sheriff's offices and hospitals for the past six years. He is also the founder and president of the non-profit organization Al-Misbaah

