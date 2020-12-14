ICU nurse in New York among the first people in the US to get authorized coronavirus vaccine

(CNN) A critical care nurse was the first person in New York and among the first people in the United States to get a shot of the coronavirus vaccine authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Sandra Lindsay, an ICU nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York City, was administered a shot during a live video at about 9:20 a.m. ET Monday. She said the shot didn't feel any different than any other vaccine.

"I'm feeling well. I would like to thank all the frontline workers and all my colleagues ... doing their job during this pandemic all over the world," she said.

"I feel hopeful today, relieved. I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time."

