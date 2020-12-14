Wisconsin Department of Health warns against eating the 'cannibal sandwich,' a traditional holiday dish in the state

(CNN) Wisconsin residents are being urged by health officials to pass on eating a traditional holiday dish this year to avoid getting sick.

A "cannibal sandwich," considered a holiday favorite in the state, consists of raw ground beef on bread with sliced onions, salt and pepper.

But, "eating raw meat is NEVER recommended because of the bacteria it can contain," the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) said in a tweet on Saturday.

DHS, which said it issues this reminder annually, elaborated on its warning in another social media post.

"Time for our annual reminder that there's one #holiday tradition you need to pass on: raw meat sandwiches, sometimes called Tiger Meat or Cannibal Sandwiches," the state health department wrote on Facebook.

