New variant of Covid-19 identified in UK, minister says, as London heads back into strict lockdown

London (CNN) A new variant of Covid-19 has been identified in the southeast of England, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Monday, as he announced that London would return to a strict lockdown this week, after coronavirus cases there soared.

"Over the last few days, thanks to our world-class genomic capability in the UK, we have identified a new variant of coronavirus, which may be associated with the faster spread in the southeast of England," Hancock said in Parliament.

He said that more than 1,000 cases with this variant had been identified, predominantly in the south of England, and that "numbers are increasing rapidly."

He said similar variants had been identified in other countries in recent months, and that the UK had notified the World Health Organization about the new variant as expert analysis continues.

"I must stress at this point that there is currently nothing to suggest that this variant is more likely to cause serious disease, and the latest clinical advice is that it's highly unlikely that this mutation would fail to respond to a vaccine," Hancock added.

