London (CNN) The UK will allow some sexually active gay and bisexual men to donate blood, overturning a ban that originated during the HIV/AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and has been decried as homophobic for years.

From 2021, men in a long-term relationship will be able to give blood at any time, the government said, in what it described as a "landmark" change.

But other men who have sex with men (MSM) will still need to refrain from sex for three months before donating.

Rules preventing gay and bisexual men from blood donation were implemented in many countries in the wake of the AIDS crisis, with health agencies arguing that they were more likely than other people to acquire infections through sex.

But LGBTQ campaigners and other groups have opposed the bans, warning that they perpetuate stereotypes about gay and bisexual men and contending that with modern screening methods, the risk of missing an infection is small.

