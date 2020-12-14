Gérard Houllier, former Liverpool and France manager, dies aged 73

(CNN) Former Liverpool and France manager Gérard Houllier has died aged 73, according to the English Premier League club.

Houllier coached the French national team between 1992 and 1993, as well as leading club sides Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon to French league titles.

In his six-year stint at the helm of Liverpool, Houllier won the FA Cup, UEFA Cup and the League Cup twice.

The European football community today mourns the loss of Gérard Houllier at the age of 73.



A former coach of France, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Lyon, he was also an influential and much-respected UEFA technical observer and coaching expert.



Rest in peace, Gérard. pic.twitter.com/fR1XJ4M9bl — UEFA (@UEFA) December 14, 2020

He decided to step down as manager of English side Aston Villa in 2011 after he suffered a dissection of the descending aorta.

While Liverpool manager, Houllier underwent 11 hours of open-heart surgery after a tear was discovered in his aortic valve, according to the Liverpool Echo.