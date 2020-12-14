London (CNN) Scientists have digitally rebuilt the brain of a dinosaur, revealing "surprising" insights into its diet and behavior.

Using advanced imaging and 3D modeling techniques, researchers from the UK's University of Bristol "rebuilt" the brain of a Thecodontosaurus, a sauropod that roamed what is now England some 205 million years ago.

Experts found that unlike its plant-eating relatives Diplodocus and Brontosaurus, Thecodontosaurus may have eaten meat -- and could have walked on two legs.

"Our analysis of Thecodontosaurus' brain uncovered many fascinating features, some of which were quite surprising," Antonio Ballell, a PhD student at the University of Bristol's School of Earth Sciences, said in a statement.

"Whereas its later relatives moved around ponderously on all fours, our findings suggest this species may have walked on two legs and been occasionally carnivorous," Ballell, the study's lead author, added.

