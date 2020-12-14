(CNN) —

You’ve likely begun checking items off your Christmas list, and we’re proud of you for that. But have you considered how you’re going to fill those stockings you placed on the mantle? Remember, they’re not just decoration: They’re an added Christmas Eve bonus that’s filled with excitement and surprise.

So, you want to make sure you pick some great mini-gifts for your loved ones. And where better to start looking for them, than at Amazon (hint hint: two-day shipping!)? We’ve rounded up our favorite stocking stuffer ideas for all your family and friends that’ll make them feel special for $15 or less. If you’re looking for more ideas, make sure to check out all our other gift guides, and our tips for making sure your gifts arrive on time too.

Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Origin Moisturizing Lip Balm (starting from $9.47; amazon.com)

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Origin Moisturizing Lip Balm PHOTO: Amazon

Dry lips are a thing of the past with this set of Burt’s Bees lip balms.

Monily Store Gold Plated Rope Chain (starting at $7.48; amazon.com)

Monily Store Gold Plated Rope Chain PHOTO: Amazon

A simple gold rope chain necklace like this one is essential for necklace stacking, and for the price reviewers were extremely impressed with the quality. Choose from four different widths to stash in someone’s stocking.

Mike’s Hot Honey Extra Hot ($11.99; amazon.com)

Mike's Hot Honey Extra Hot PHOTO: Amazon

If your giftee loves Mike’s Hot Honey, you need to surprise them with this extra hot version. The brand added more heat but kept it sweet for honey with a kick to drizzle over pizza, wings or whatever else.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Pack of 2 (starting at $9.99; amazon.com)

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Pack of 2 PHOTO: Amazon

Is your giftee looking for a way to add some luxury to their sleep routine? Gift them this set of satin pillowcases for about $10. Better yet, satin pillowcases are known to help the skin breathe and reduce hair frizz.

Eos Super Soft Shea Lip Balm & Shea Better Hand Cream ($4.99; amazon.com)

Eos Super Soft Shea Lip Balm & Shea Better Hand Cream PHOTO: Amazon

Hear us out: This is easily one of the best hand creams we’ve ever tried. Eos’ Shea Better formula is super creamy and moisturizing even on cold, dry winter days. That paired with an iconic lip balm is such a good stocking stuffer.

Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer ($9.99; amazon.com)

OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer PHOTO: Amazon

Avocados are big these days, so why not get a tool to make the slicing easier? This convenient tool makes it simple to remove the pit and evenly slice the avocado for toast, guacamole and more.

Ty Beanie Boos Waddles Penguin ($13.49; amazon.com)

Ty Beanie Boos Waddles Penguin PHOTO: Amazon

This penguin named Waddles is a super-soft plush toy that would make a great addition to your kid’s stocking. Your little one will be so excited to add it to their Beanie Boo collection.

The Ordinary Caffeine Solution ($12.98; amazon.com)

The Ordinary Caffeine Solution PHOTO: Amazon

The Ordinary’s Caffeine Solution is one of the only skin care items we buy regularly. In our experience, it reduces under-eye puffiness and layers well with other products in our routine. What more can we ask for?

Rapid Beard Store Beard Brush and Beard Comb Kit ($14.97; amazon.com)

Rapid Beard Store Beard Brush and Beard Comb Kit PHOTO: Amazon

There’s something special about a well-groomed beard. Whether your guy is always looking for new beard care products or he’s using the extra time inside to stop shaving all together, this brush and comb kit would make an excellent stocking stuffer.

Crayola Color Bath Dropz ($9.99, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

Crayola Color Bath Dropz PHOTO: Amazon

Make bath time more fun with these color bath tablets. Almost like a bath bomb for kids, these will make your little one ecstatic to take a bath each day.

Rainbow Socks Store Pizza Socks Box ($14.99; amazon.com)

Rainbow Socks Store Pizza Socks Box PHOTO: Amazon

Honestly, we didn’t think pizza-printed socks could get any cooler. But these take it a step further by being packaged in a cute pizza-slice shaped box. They’ll totally get a laugh out of your recipient when they pull these out of their stocking.

Miracase Silicone Airpods Pro Case ($12.99; amazon.com)

Miracase Silicone Airpods Pro Case PHOTO: Amazon

Perhaps you’re gifting your loved one a pair of Apple Airpods Pro earbuds this Christmas. Get one of these silicone cases in their stocking to prepare them for what’s under the tree.

Slice Ceramic Blade Safety Cutter (starting at $9.87; amazon.com)

Slice Ceramic Blade Safety Cutter PHOTO: Amazon

Unfortunately, it’s time to stop opening your packages with your keys, finger nails, teeth or pens. With this handy blade safety cutter, your giftee will never reach for another tool again.

Running Press Desktop Boxing: Knock Out Your Stress! ($9.95; amazon.com)

Running Press Desktop Boxing- Knock Out Your Stress! PHOTO: Amazon

We all know the feeling of leaving class or a work meeting more frustrated than ever. Box your stress out with this mini punching bag that includes two tiny boxing gloves and even a mini book with finger boxing moves to try.

Vahdam Classic Tea Infuser ($14.99; amazon.com)

Vahdam Classic Tea Infuser PHOTO: Amazon

This is ideal for your loose leaf tea-loving person. We recommend this infuser because it’s made with super fine mesh that doesn’t let the tea leaves fall out and is easy to dump into the trash can after steeping.

Chick-fil-A Polynesian Sauce ($12.99; amazon.com)

Chick-fil-A Polynesian Sauce PHOTO: Amazon

Maybe we’re late to the party, but we were shocked to see Chick-fil-A’s Polynesian Sauce being sold in a pint-size on Amazon. This might be the only thing we need in our stockings this year. They also offer other sauce options too.

TubShroom The Revolutionary Bathtub Strainer and Hair Catcher ($12.99; amazon.com)

TubShroom The Revolutionary Bathtub Strainer and Hair Catcher PHOTO: Amazon

We love giving practical gifts during the holiday season. This bathtub strainer and hair catcher is a game changer to prevent clogged drains by catching pet and human hair out of sight until you pull it out. Just check out it’s over 43,000 5-star ratings.

NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner ($8.97; amazon.com)

NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner PHOTO: Amazon

This is our pick for the best budget liquid eyeliner of 2020. We think it’s stocking-worthy because it glides on smooth and stays throughout the day for under $10.

Rifle Paper Co. Botanicals Notebook Collection ($10.94; amazon.com)

Rifle Paper Co. Botanicals Notebook Collection PHOTO: Amazon

How cute is this notebook by Rifle Paper Co.? These would make a great stocking stuffer for someone who loves to journal in a beautifully-designed notebook or gets inspired by artwork wherever they go.

Jennice House Potholders, Set of 3 ($9.98; amazon.com)

Jennice House Potholders, Set of 3 PHOTO: Amazon

We’ve been cooking a lot more meals than usual at home these days, so we’d be thrilled to pull this potholders set from our stocking this year. Coming in a pack a three, these handcrafted pot holders can help you easily remove dishes from the oven or be placed under a hot pot to cool.

Meliya Silicone Fitbit Bands, Pack of 3 ($6.11, originally $8.99; amazon.com)

Meliya Silicone Fitbit Bands, Pack of 3 PHOTO: Amazon

For the person who can’t live without their Fitbit, we recommend putting a pack of these silicone bands in their stocking. Reviewers love them because they’re easy to change and feel super secure. Some even say these might be better than the original Fitbit bands.

PopSockets Cat Nap PopGrip ($9.99; amazon.com)

PopSockets Cat Nap PopGrip PHOTO: Amazon

This Cat Nap PopSocket is the gift we didn’t know we needed. It’s sure to make your giftee smile, while bringing the brand’s notable phone-holding convenience.

Viki Lynn Pearl Stud Earrings ($11.99, originally $12.99; amazon.com)

Viki Lynn Pearl Stud Earrings PHOTO: Amazon

Imagine the look on their face when they pull these gleaming pearl studs from their stocking. Reviewers love them because they look super high quality, but are a bargain.

Caillu Tiny Leather Cord Organizer ($7.39, originally $9.99; amazon.com)

Caillu Tiny Leather Cord Organizer PHOTO: Amazon

There’s no denying how annoying it is when your chargers and headphones get tangled out of nowhere. Gift someone you love these tiny leather cord organizers, that feature a stylish gold button snap to hold cords in place.

Tweexy The Original Wearable Nail Polish Bottle Holder ($9.99; amazon.com)

Tweexy The Original Wearable Nail Polish Bottle Holder PHOTO: Amazon

Nail polish is usually one of our first thoughts as a stocking stuffer, but how about something to enhance polish application? Just place this bottle holder by Tweexy on your fingers to hold the nail polish bottle in place while you paint.

Jersey Slumber 100% Silk Sleep Mask (starting at $8.89; amazon.com)

Jersey Slumber 100% Silk Sleep Mask PHOTO: Amazon

Nothing beats a good night’s sleep, especially with so much uncertainty in the world. Someone would appreciate pulling this silk sleep mask from their stocking to block out light for a deeper sleep every time.

Real Techniques Mini Miracle Complexion Sponge, Set of 4 ($6.29, originally $7.99; amazon.com)

Real Techniques Mini Miracle Complexion Sponge, Set of 4 PHOTO: Amazon

It’s true: you can never have too many blending sponges. This set of four mini sponges is a great gift for a makeup lover in your life.

Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Secret Surprise Playset ($12.49; amazon.com)

Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Secret Surprise Playset PHOTO: Amazon

Hatchimals are a coveted toy for so many kids, so why not toss a secret surprise on in their stocking? When they open the egg, your child will find three hidden Hatchimals characters and accessories for hours of fun.

Super Z Outlet Mini Color Cube Puzzle, Pack of 6 ($5.99; amazon.com)

Super Z Outlet Mini Color Cube Puzzle, Pack of 6 PHOTO: Amazon

Grab this set of mini Rubik’s Cubes and put one in each of your family member’s stockings (maybe even keep one for yourself)! It would make for a fun holiday game to see who can finish the puzzle first.

OWO Wine Bottle Stopper (starting at $11.49; amazon.com)

OWO Wine Bottle Stopper PHOTO: Amazon

We know you’re probably searching for a stocking stuffer for someone wine-obsessed. Upgrade them to these chic wine stoppers that reviewers say are actually leak-proof.

Comfify Store Ceramic Kitchen Sponge Holder Sink Caddy ($13.99; amazon.com)

Comfify Store Ceramic Kitchen Sponge Holder Sink Caddy PHOTO: Amazon

How adorable is this kitchen sponge holder? Shaped like a mason jar, it’ll serve as both decor and function in your giftee’s kitchen or bathroom.

Tikit Keychain Bottle Opener ($9.98, originally $11.99; amazon.com)

Tikit Keychain Bottle Opener PHOTO: Amazon

It’s truly unfortunate to need a bottle opener but not have one on hand. Drop this keychain opener in your recipient’s stocking for convenience on the go.

Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray (starting at $9.51; amazon.com)

Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray PHOTO: Amazon

The stocking is the right place to store those tiny home essential gifts, like Poo-Pourri. If you’re not familiar, you simply spritz the toilet bowl before going number two to completely mask the smell.

DG Hill Thermal Neck Gaiter, Pack of 2 (starting at $10.99, originally $12.99; amazon.com)

DG Hill Thermal Neck Gaiter, Pack of 2 PHOTO: Amazon

A thermal neck gaiter is a truly necessary cold weather accessory. This one is sherpa-lined with breathable fleece that can even be raised above the nose as a face covering.