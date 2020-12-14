(CNN) —

If you’re looking for something shimmery this holiday season, Empowered Bracelet by Maya J ($24.99, originally $38; joyus.com) is an ideal sentimental gift. The bracelet displays words of optimism and positivity — and there are 10 to choose from. Best of all: If you lock in an order by December 17, you’re guaranteed delivery by Christmas.

Perfectly dainty and packing a powerful message, the bracelets — a pick for one of Oprah’s Favorite Things — feature all kinds of words of inspiration and empowerment. We wore the bracelet for a few days, and found that the lobster-claw closure is strong enough to withstand a full 48 hours of wear (sleeping included). In addition to the letters being a generous size, the bracelet always lays flat on your wrist so you don’t have to keep making sure the word is clear for you and everyone around you to read.

The letters themselves are 1/4-inch tall, so it sits nicely on the wrist and isn’t too flashy. It’s available in yellow or white gold-plated finishes so you can pair it well with other jewelry. The words you can choose from are grateful, believe, brave, love, blessed, empowered, strong, fearless, xoxo and forever. The bracelet is adjustable from 6- to 8-inch wrist sizes.

If you order by December 17, the bracelet will ship and arrive by Christmas day. At the sale price of $24.99 (originally $38) the Empower Bracelet by Maya J is an excellent purchase that’s sure to spread positivity and bring a smile.