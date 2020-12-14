Today, you’ll find a deal on Anker charging accessories, discounted home goods at Target and savings on refurbished items at eBay. All that and more, below.
Target
For one day only, a vast selection of Target’s coveted home items — including furniture, decor, bed, bath and more — are 25% off. With thousands of items included in the promo, it’s the perfect time to pick up everything from a new rug to a fresh set of bath towels.
Best Buy
In honor of Green Monday, Best Buy has marked down tons of in-demand items, any of which would make for a great holiday gift. Find savings on TVs, laptops, earbuds (including Powerbeats Pro), a Fortnite bundle and a hoverboard. Or, spruce up your home with eye-catching Nanoleaf wall panels and a discounted Dyson stick vac. There’s much more on sale, and you can shop it all by category on the site.
Adidas
It’s your last chance to save on Adidas this year. There’s no code required to save up to 50% on everything for men, women and kids on the site, including favorites like NMD_R1 V2 sneakers, Puremotion shoes and Adilette slides. Plus, through December 15, you’ll also nab free shipping on your order.
eBay
If you’re looking for major savings on tech or an appliance, consider buying refurbished — especially today, since eBay is running an unmissable Green Monday promo. Right now, take 15% off certified refurbished items across categories when you use code PURCHASECR15. You can save on everything from a refurb Roomba robo vac or KitchenAid stand mixer to Bose headphones and Chromebooks.
Anker
Anker is a name you should know when it comes to affordable charging accessories, and for one day only at Amazon, a slew of them are significantly marked down. Pick up a new portable charger, car charger, cables and more, all for under $35.
More deals to shop
- Candy makes a great stocking stuffer, so stock up on discounted treats from Amazon today.
- Select gear and apparel from Dick’s Sporting Goods is marked down at this one-day flash sale.
- Levi’s is offering 40% off sitewide (plus 50% off bestsellers with code SOGOOD), along with free shipping.
- Shop Otterbox for 25% off top-notch cases for your tech and outdoor equipment.
- Ace Rewards Members (it’s free to join) can take 10% off select full-price items at Ace Hardware with code GREEN.
- Add a PopGrip to the back of your phone for less with PopSockets’ 25% off sitewide sale when you use code DAY9.
- Restock your activewear wardrobe with 50% off sitewide at Reebok using code JOYFUL50. Some styles might be limited to 25% off, but you’re still getting a solid deal.
- Shop doorbuster deals at HP to save on desktops, laptops, monitors and more, and use code WINTRSAV5 for an extra 5% off select PCs priced at $599+.
- Products from beauty brand L’Occitane make for nice gifts, and today only, use code WINTER to earn up to $30 toward your next purchase.
- Load up on all your home office needs from Office Depot and OfficeMax’s Green Monday sale.
For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.