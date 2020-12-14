(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on Anker charging accessories, discounted home goods at Target and savings on refurbished items at eBay. All that and more, below.

Target PHOTO: Target

For one day only, a vast selection of Target’s coveted home items — including furniture, decor, bed, bath and more — are 25% off. With thousands of items included in the promo, it’s the perfect time to pick up everything from a new rug to a fresh set of bath towels.

Best Buy PHOTO: Best Buy

In honor of Green Monday, Best Buy has marked down tons of in-demand items, any of which would make for a great holiday gift. Find savings on TVs, laptops, earbuds (including Powerbeats Pro), a Fortnite bundle and a hoverboard. Or, spruce up your home with eye-catching Nanoleaf wall panels and a discounted Dyson stick vac. There’s much more on sale, and you can shop it all by category on the site.

Adidas PHOTO: Adidas

It’s your last chance to save on Adidas this year. There’s no code required to save up to 50% on everything for men, women and kids on the site, including favorites like NMD_R1 V2 sneakers, Puremotion shoes and Adilette slides. Plus, through December 15, you’ll also nab free shipping on your order.

eBay PHOTO: eBay

If you’re looking for major savings on tech or an appliance, consider buying refurbished — especially today, since eBay is running an unmissable Green Monday promo. Right now, take 15% off certified refurbished items across categories when you use code PURCHASECR15. You can save on everything from a refurb Roomba robo vac or KitchenAid stand mixer to Bose headphones and Chromebooks.

Anker PHOTO: Amazon

Anker is a name you should know when it comes to affordable charging accessories, and for one day only at Amazon, a slew of them are significantly marked down. Pick up a new portable charger, car charger, cables and more, all for under $35.

More deals to shop

Candy makes a great stocking stuffer, so stock up on discounted treats from Amazon today.

Select gear and apparel from Dick’s Sporting Goods is marked down at this one-day flash sale.

Levi’s is offering 40% off sitewide (plus 50% off bestsellers with code SOGOOD), along with free shipping.

Shop Otterbox for 25% off top-notch cases for your tech and outdoor equipment.

Ace Rewards Members (it’s free to join) can take 10% off select full-price items at Ace Hardware with code GREEN.

Add a PopGrip to the back of your phone for less with PopSockets ’ 25% off sitewide sale when you use code DAY9.

Restock your activewear wardrobe with 50% off sitewide at Reebok using code JOYFUL50. Some styles might be limited to 25% off, but you’re still getting a solid deal.

Shop doorbuster deals at HP to save on desktops, laptops, monitors and more, and use code WINTRSAV5 for an extra 5% off select PCs priced at $599+.

Products from beauty brand L’Occitane make for nice gifts, and today only, use code WINTER to earn up to $30 toward your next purchase.

Load up on all your home office needs from Office Depot and OfficeMax ’s Green Monday sale.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.