Canada begins Covid-19 vaccinations, but officials fear supply issues due to global scramble

Ottawa (CNN) It may not have been Santa's sleigh but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows that for most of the country, the UPS flight was nearly as good.

Within minutes of the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine landing in Canada on Sunday night, Trudeau tweeted a picture of the aircraft's precious cargo but noted "our fight against COVID-19 is not over."

Among the early recipients were a personal support care worker in Toronto and an elderly resident in Montreal as Canada began distributing its first 30,000 doses.

"I feel it's emotional because I know how worried and anxious families and health care workers are across the country, how we've all worked so hard as a country to save lives and stop the spread," said Patty Hajdu, Canada's health minister, who said she cried as she talked to one of the early recipients in Montreal.

But Canadian officials are the first to admit that the vaccine rollout will not be as widespread as in the United States or the United Kingdom because of what they describe as a "fiercely competitive" global scramble for early doses.

