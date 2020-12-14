His rivals have been arrested or exiled, but Ivorian President insists: 'They're not democrats'

(CNN) On November 9, a group of men gathered in a dusty town in southern Ivory Coast that sits at the junction of two major highways. The group walked onto the road to block traffic to protest the re-election of Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara.

A cellphone video obtained by Human Rights Watch and shared with CNN by HRW showed the protesters in the town of Elibou chanting and waving flags in front of a line of security forces in riot gear. Sometime after the video ends, shots were allegedly fired into the crowd.

A second video that appears to be taken in the aftermath shows two men lying motionless on the road. Other people are seen taking photos of the bodies and the pools of blood running down the pavement.

Witnesses told HRW that three people were killed by Ivorian security forces who opened fire. The government has pledged to investigate, but Ouattara, who sat down for an exclusive interview with CNN, has already made up his mind.

"This is a lie," he says. "I had given strict instruction to the Defence Forces not to use guns, and no one shot among the Defence Forces." The president says a protester with a small pistol was to blame, though no one has been arrested.

