Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller becomes the first woman to score in a Power Five college football game

(CNN) Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller has made history on the college football field again. This time the senior became the first woman to score in a Power Five college game.

Fuller successfully kicked two extra points for Vanderbilt during its game on Saturday against the University of Tennessee at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

In the first quarter, Fuller kicked an extra point after a Commodore touchdown to tie the game at 7-7. Her teammates gave her high-fives and celebrated her historic kick as she walked off the field to cheers from fans. Center judge Chris Garner gave Fuller the history-making ball, ESPN reported

Later in the game, Fuller scored again when she added another extra point. Tennessee won the game 42-17.

After the game, Fuller attributed her success to wearing lucky socks.