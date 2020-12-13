Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller becomes the first woman to score in a Power Five college football game

(CNN)Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller has made history on the college football field again. This time the senior became the first woman to score in a Power Five college game.
Fuller successfully kicked two extra points for Vanderbilt during its game on Saturday against the University of Tennessee at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
In the first quarter, Fuller kicked an extra point after a Commodore touchdown to tie the game at 7-7. Her teammates gave her high-fives and celebrated her historic kick as she walked off the field to cheers from fans. Center judge Chris Garner gave Fuller the history-making ball, ESPN reported.
Later in the game, Fuller scored again when she added another extra point. Tennessee won the game 42-17.
After the game, Fuller attributed her success to wearing lucky socks.
"Honestly, it was the Harry Potter socks," she tweeted.
Fuller, the goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's conference champion women's soccer team, was appearing in her second game for the Commodores football team. Her opportunity came because many of Vanderbilt's specialists are in quarantine due to Covid-19, according to the school and ESPN.
She first made history on November 28 when she became the first woman to play in a Power Five conference game and the first woman to officially take the field during a football game in a Southeastern Conference matchup.
The Power Five is made up of the SEC, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten Conference, Big 12 Conference and Pac-12 Conference.
After that game, Fuller told CNN she was inundated with calls of support from friends, family and even professional athletes like US Women's National Team soccer player Carli Lloyd and NFL quarterback Russell Wilson.
"I just had a few days to learn how to do this," Fuller said.
"At first, there wasn't a lot of pressure ... I was just proud I was able to step out there and do that and represent female athletes."
To encourage other young women, Fuller wears the message "Play Like A Girl" on the back of her helmet, according to Vanderbilt.
According to the NCAA, two other kickers had previously made history by being the first two women to score points in a college football game. In 1997, Liz Heaston, playing for Williamette in the National Association for Intercollegiate Athletics, successfully kicked two extra-points for her team. In 2001, Ashley Martin kicked three extra points for Jacksonville State to become the the first woman to score during a Division I college football game.
Two other women have also played in Football Bowl Subdivision contests, Vanderbilt says. Katie Hnida did it first when she kicked two extra points for the University of New Mexico against Texas State in 2003. Then came April Goss, who kicked an extra point for Kent State during their 2015 game against Delaware State.