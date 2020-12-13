A New York businessman donated a $1 million art collection to Morehouse College

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) A Morehouse College alumnus has gifted the historically black college an art collection worth $1 million in an effort to diversify the world of art.

Business executive and art enthusiast George Wells has pledged the art collection -- which features eight pieces that focus on identity politics and racial inequality -- to Morehouse College, the school confirmed to CNN on Friday.

The collection includes works by a diverse range of artists, including McArthur Binion, Rashid Johnson, Amy Sherald, Mickalene Thomas and Ivy Haldeman.

"I will always be grateful for my Morehouse education and the springboard it created for my career on Wall Street and in business, and I want to recognize that with this gift," Wells, 42, said in a statement.

"Owning multiple works by Johnson and Thomas is like owning a piece of history to me. Their practices both showcase black resiliency and triumph but in different ways and from different gender perspectives. It is my hope that this gift will serve as an impetus for furthering racial equality within the art world during this exceptionally vulnerable time for Americans and race relations."

Read More