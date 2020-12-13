Holiday gifts that give back

(CNN) The holiday season is a lot different this year, but it's still a time of love, giving and gratitude. So why not start some new holiday traditions to maintain the good cheer? Here are some gifts you can put together during this time when so many are apart.

Teaching kids (and grown ups) the joy of giving

Gathering friends or family together to assemble a gift box for a needy recipient could be a new, meaningful holiday tradition that you could start this year.

Kynd Kits are an activity for the whole family. You choose a cause or group of people important to you, and then request the corresponding kit.

Each kit will contain items specifically requested by people in those groups. You assemble the pieces together, write a card, then send it off. Among the recipients you can choose from this year: first responders, healthcare professionals, the homeless, LGBTQ people, autistic youth, foster children, Meals on Wheels recipients, the elderly in care homes, and children undergoing treatment at St. Jude Hospital.

