Georgia mom facing murder charges after stabbing her children, ages 5 and 6, police say

(CNN) A Gainesville, Georgia, mother is facing murder charges after, investigators say, she fatally stabbed her 5- and 6-year-old children before turning the knife on herself.

Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez, 26, faces two counts each of felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault in the Friday killings, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said, calling the incident "heatbreaking."

Authorities announced Saturday evening that it had notified the siblings' next of kin, and that Jaramillo-Hernandez would be charged.

Police received a Friday afternoon 911 call about a woman who had cut herself. When they arrived at her home east of Gainesville, about an hour's drive north of Atlanta, deputies found the injured mother, along with the bodies of Mateo Miranda Jaramillo, 5, and Katherine Miranda Jaramillo, 6.

The investigation, which is in its preliminary stages, indicates "Jaramillo-Hernandez killed the children with a knife and then turned the knife on herself, resulting in serious injuries," the sheriff's office said.

