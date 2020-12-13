Cleveland MLB team to drop 'Indians' from its name

(CNN) The Major League Baseball team in Cleveland, Ohio, will drop "Indians" from its name, according to a report from The New York Times and later confirmed by other news outlets.

The team declined to comment on the situation, but said it did not dispute the Times report, which cites sources familiar with the decision. Major League Baseball has not responded to CNN's request for comment.

The decision to change the team name could be announced as soon as this week, the Times reported.

Change the Mascot, a national grassroots campaign, applauded the move on Monday saying it shows a growing understanding that Native people should not serve as mascots for sports teams.

"With their commendable decision to alter the team name, Cleveland's team is taking an important step," Ray Halbritter, an Oneida Nation representative and leader of the Change the Mascot campaign, said in a statement. "For decades, Native American leaders including the National Congress of American Indians have called on Cleveland to change the name and logo. By finally acting, Cleveland's team is moving the team and professional sports forward down a new path of inclusivity and mutual respect."