Cleveland MLB team to drop 'Indians' from its name

(CNN) The Major League Baseball team in Cleveland, Ohio, will drop "Indians" from its name, according to a report from The New York Times and later confirmed by other news outlets.

The team declined to comment on the situation, but said it did not dispute the Times report, which cites sources familiar with the decision. Major League Baseball has not responded to CNN's request for comment.

The decision to change the team name could be announced as soon as this week, the Times reported.

The "Indians" name dates back to 1915, when it was chosen by the team and a group of baseball newspaper writers. Though its exact origin story is unclear , the name was partly based on the contemporary success of the Boston Braves, who won the 1914 World Series, as well as on Louis Sockalexis, a former Native American baseball star in Cleveland who died in 1913, according to Cleveland Magazine

Cleveland previously removed its "Chief Wahoo" logo , a racist caricature of a Native American character, from its team uniforms after the 2018 season.