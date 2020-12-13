Columbus Crew beats Seattle Sounders to win a second MLS championship

Columbus, Ohio (CNN) The Columbus Crew beat the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night to win its second Major League Soccer Cup.

The Crew won 3-0, with Lucas Zelarayan marking two goals and Derrick Etienne scoring one.

This is the second MLS Cup crown for the Crew, which also won in 2008.

Crew head coach Caleb Porter described Zelarayan's performance as "unbelievable," according to MLS.com

Columbus' Pedro Santos and Darlington Nagbe missed the match after testing positive for Covid-19, MLS.com reported.

Read More