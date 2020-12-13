20 new species found, and lost wildlife rediscovered, in the Bolivian Andes

Photos: Scientists have discovered 20 new species in the Zongo Valley of the Bolivian Andes. Poised in striking mode is a new species of pit viper named "mountain fer-de-lance," which has large fangs and heat-sensing pits on its head to help detect prey. Hide Caption 1 of 14

As well as identifying new species, the Conservation International team rediscovered four species thought to be extinct, including the "devil-eyed frog," which was last sighted 20 years ago, before a hydroelectric dam was built in its habitat. After numerous attempts to find the frog it was assumed the species no longer existed.

The Bolivian flag snake earned its name from its striking red, yellow and green colors. It was discovered in dense undergrowth forest at the highest part of the mountain the team surveyed.

The Lilliputian frog is a minuscule 1 centimeter in length and is camouflaged by its brown color, which helps it to hide in thick layers of moss and soil.

Cup orchids have vibrant and distinct purple and yellow coloring. This new species was discovered in Zongo but is part of a group of species found throughout much of Central and South America.

The satyr butterfly was last seen 98 years ago and was rediscovered in the Zongo Valley's undergrowth, caught in a mesh trap containing its food source of rotten fruit. It is only known to live in the Zongo Valley.