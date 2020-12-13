Students feared missing after gunmen attack school in Nigeria

(CNN) Hassan Abdul-Bashir was in bed in his dorm in Kankara, Nigeria when the gunshots started on Friday night. The 13-year-old was ordered outside, where gunmen were ushering everyone towards the school's gates. That's when he decided to run. He took cover under a faulty school bus, then ran to the school's fence and hid there.

He escaped. But an unknown number of students from the Government Science Secondary School Kankara, including Abdul-Bashir's cousin and friend, remain missing after gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles attacked the school on Friday.

"They commanded the crowd like a herdsman herd the sheep," Abdul-Bashir told CNN on Saturday. He said the gunmen were asking students for money, ransacking their lockers and taking some of their belongings. "They shot the policeman guarding our school. I saw them driving many students. There could (be) as much as 200 students, but I am not sure," he said.

Local police told CNN a large number of attackers riding motorbikes ambushed the boys' secondary school in a possible kidnapping-for-ransom attempt. Katsina police spokesperson Isa Gambo said in a statement that reinforcements arriving to the scene "forced the hoodlums to retreat back into the forest."

Speaking to CNN on Saturday, Gambo said 200 students had been safely returned to the school by Saturday morning, but stressed it was "too early" to know "how many students are missing or if some of them were kidnapped." The state's educational commissioner Lawal Badmasi said some of the students were still believed to be with the abductors.

Read More